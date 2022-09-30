The National Sports Authority (NSA) has announced that it has closed down all state-owned stadia indefinitely.

This follows the GFA’s decision to suspend all betPawa Premier League games due to a Motion on Notice for injunction filed by Ashantigold SC at the Human Rights High Court.

Following the receipt of the Motion, the Association has decided to put the league on hold until the determination of a Motion on Notice for Injunction by the court on October 14, 2022.

The Premier League was scheduled to enter Matchday 4 this weekend.

Read the full statement: