The much-awaited Euro 2020 Championship is set to kick off today with Italy and Turkey playing the opening match in Rome this evening.

The Multimedia Group Limited (Asempa FM, Adom FM and Adom TV) have you covered for all the matches.

Enjoy selected live matches televised on Joy Prime (English) and Adom TV (Akan). You can also watch games in high definition on HD+ Decoder, where Joy Prime HD is channel 102 and Adom TV HD is channel 103.

On radio, get live commentary of this match in English (Joy 99.7 FM, Luv 99.5 FM and/or Hitz 103.9 FM) or in Akan (Adom 106.3 FM, Nhyira 104.5 FM, and Asempa 94.7 FM).

You can also get all the above programs (radio and TV) streaming on the media section of this website.

‘Professor’ E.K. Wallace, who is the Head of Sports for Asempa FM, Andy Obeng, Kwadwo Mensah Moshoosho, Alex Kobina Stonne and Eric Aseidu Boadi will bring you previews, analysis and commentary for all the matches.

The opening game has been scheduled to kick off at 19:00GMT.

The tournament kicks off today, Friday, June 11 to July 11.