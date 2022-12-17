Delegates of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will today, Saturday, December 17, 2022, gather at the Accra sports stadium to elect national executives for the party.

The national operational team of the Ghana Police Service has taken charge of the grounds to ensure that only accredited persons are allowed into the Stadium.

About 9,000 delegates are expected to be deployed from the party’s various constituencies to partake in the voting process.

The keenly contested national chairmanship position will be between the incumbent Chair, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the incumbent General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, a former Member of Parliament, Nii Armah Ashiety, and Samuel Yaw Adusei.

The two frontrunners, Messr Nketia and Ofosu-Ampofo have equally expressed confidence in winning the enviable chairmanship position after working tirelessly for the party.

Check out photos below:

NDC election

