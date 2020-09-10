The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says all is set for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

“The council has put in a great deal of work to get the test items and all logistics needed for the Examination ready.

“All the question papers have been produced under tight security and surveillance of the Ghana Police and WAEC Security.”

Mrs Wendy E. Addy-Lamptey, Head of National Office, WAEC, said this at a press conference in Accra on 2020 Examinations.

She said the Examination for school candidates would be conducted from September 14-18, with a total of 531,705 candidates comprising 269,419 males and 262,286 females.

“The candidates are from 17,440 schools and they will write the Examination at 2007 centres,” Mrs Addy-Lamptey said.

She said if candidates applied themselves to learning, they would be able to perform creditably, adding “All candidates should note that they can certainly pass their examination without cheating.

Mrs Addy-Lamptey said this year’s BECE would be done under COVID-19 “new normal” and appealed to all candidates and Examination Officials to comply with all safety protocols.

She further reminded candidates that mobile phones were not allowed at examination centres stressing that anyone found with it would be sanctioned appropriately.

“We wish all BECE candidates success in their papers and encourage them to focus on their books. Do not be led astray by fake contents on social media,” Mrs Addy-Lamptey, said.