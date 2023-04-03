The new chairman of Parliament’s Muslim Caucus is pushing for an urgent passage of a Muslim marriage and divorce law.

A few weeks ago, the registrar General’s department declared about 80 per cent of Muslim marriages as invalid because they did not adhere to Ghanaian laws.

Speaking to JoyNews, MP for Yendi and Chair of the Muslim Caucus in Parliament Farouk Aliu Mahama said there’s an immediate need to pass legislation that properly protects Muslim marriages.

“We have to make sure that bills that are very important to us like the marriage bill is passed. It’s very important to me that we have that bill.

“Because if you look at our marriages, and the laws of this country, Muslim marriages are usually not recognised”, he said.

Farouk Aliu Mahama stressed the need for all Muslim stakeholders to organize and ensure that this bill is passed, stressing that as Chairman of the Muslim Caucus, thus will be high on his agenda.

“As part of deliverables as chairman, with the support of the Chief Imam and the Vice President, we can get this passed.

“The Marriage and Divorce Bill is very important even though Muslims don’t encourage divorce, and I will work with the leadership of Parliament and the office of the Attorney General to pass it.”

The Office of the National Chief Imam and some Muslim stakeholders have expressed worry about this development, committing to ensure that this is regularised.

Farouk Aliu Mahama also says MPs who belong to the Muslim Caucus must unite despite their differing political views.