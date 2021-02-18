Former Hearts of Oak General Secretary of the National Chapters Committee, Maxwell Asabere, claims Board Member, Alhaji Akanbi, is a problem to the playing body.

The Ghana Premier League club has become a topical issue following allegations levelled against it by coach Kosta Papic.

The 60-year-old, who left the club on Monday just after three months, accused the hierarchy of interference.

The Board of the club on Wednesday held a press conference to address the recent happenings at the club following the agitations of the supporters.

The allegations were dismissed by Vincent Sowah Odotei who is also a Board Member of the club.

But, according to Mr Asabere, Alhaji Akanbi is still a problem.

“Alhaji Akanbi is a big problem,” Mr Asabere claimed on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM.

Meanwhile, U-15 coach, Samuel Nii Noi, has been named as the interim coach.

In June 2021, the club will hold its Annual General Meeting.