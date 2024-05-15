An Algerian man who has been missing for nearly 30 years was found held captive in his neighbour’s home in the northern Djelfa province, local media report, citing authorities.

Local media place the man’s disappearance between 1996 and 1998, during the Algerian civil war.

He was found in an underground hole covered with hay, the daily Echorouk newspaper reported.

He said his captor had cast a spell on him, leaving him unable to call out for help, AFP news agency reported, citing local media.

The brother of the man’s alleged captor had outed him on social media after they got into a dispute over inheritance, the agency added.

The man, now in his mid-40s, is receiving medical attention after he was rescued by authorities.

His alleged captor, a 61-year-old man, has been arrested.