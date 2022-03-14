Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has banned the export of foodstuffs that the country imports, the state news agency has said.

The commodities include sugar, oil, pasta, semolina and wheat derivatives.

A source is quoted by the agency as saying that the president called it economic sabotage for one to sell commodities that the country does not produce locally.

The president’s decision also bans importation of frozen meat products, agency said.

Algeria imports most of its foodstuff. There have been protests in the past over increase in food prices in the country.