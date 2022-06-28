The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has invited the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ashanti Gold, Albert Commey to assist with investigations into claims he made that the final weeks of the just-ended Ghana Premier League season were fixed.

Mr Commey, a former Aduana Stars CEO, speaking in an interview with Sunyani-based Space FM, said a number of matches, including the ones between his club and Bibiani Goldstars which ended 2-2; and King Faisal and Legon Cities which King Faisal won 2-1, were fixed.

He also alleged that Hearts of Oak’s 4-1 home defeat to RTU, which guaranteed the Tamale club’s survival in the Ghana Premier League, was fixed.

“The Ghana Premier League was competitive but wasn’t happy with the final day because there were lots of fixed games. RTU never won any match away. AshGold v Bibiani Gold Stars was fixed. Wonders v Aduana was fixed. King Faisal vs Legon Cities was fixed,” Commey said.

“Normally when it gets to that time, clubs want to survive. FA doesn’t know about it. How do you think Hearts of Oak will lose by 4 goals. Did you watch them yesterday? We shouldn’t be hypocrites or we won’t progress. I’m a Hearts fan, I’m telling you,” he added.

The GFA says it has scheduled a meeting with Commey for Friday, July 9, 2022, at 2 pm.

“The GFA has reminded both officials that the FIFA and GFA Codes of Ethics impose duties on football participants to assist the Association and FIFA in eradicating such ills from the game- the Duty to Disclose and the Duty to Cooperate,” the FA’s statement said.