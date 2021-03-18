Former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has vouched for the integrity of Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin.

Bernard Allotey Jacobs said Mr Bagbin is a very principled man who will not use his office to serve the party’s interest.

The loyalty of the Speaker of Parliament and leadership of the Minority Caucus was questioned after Parliament passed three ministerial nominees the Minority had earlier raised red flags about during the vetting by the Appointments Committee.

The National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, took to social media to lambast the Speaker and some of the Minority Members of Parliament.

He said the NDC leadership in Parliament, led by Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu; Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak and Speaker Bagbin betrayed the party by approving the three nominees.

Most members of the NDC agreed with him and even called for a total overhaul of the leadership in Parliament.

Such vitriolic attacks, according to Mr Jacobs, can only come from persons: “The devil has taken residence in their heart.”

He could not fathom why some NDC members expect an experienced politician like Mr Bagbin to champion the NDC agenda instead of the national agenda.

“We are building a nation not a political party so I will support a Speaker who can handle the House irrespective of his political allegiance,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

As someone who has been with Mr Bagbin through his political life, Mr Jacobs said he [Bagbin] will not dance to the NDC’s tune.

“Bagbin is very principled; he does not entertain hypocrisy and sycophancy. He is independent-minded,” he stressed.

Rather than seeking to use the NDC group in Parliament to frustrate the government, Mr Jacobs charged the NDC leadership to focus on putting their house in order ahead of the 2024 elections.