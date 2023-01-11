Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Ohene Ntow, is against calls for former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the party in the 2024 general election.

According to him, any such move will set a dangerous precedent and a contravention of NPP’s Constitution.

“Alan-Bawumia ticket dangerous for NPP. We are better off going with our time tested practices and procedures which have served the party well,” he stated.

Mr Ntow’s comment is in reaction to calls for front runners of NPP’s upcoming presidential primaries to join forces to retain power.

Among the proponents are member of the NPP’s Council of Elders, Hackman Owusu Agyemang and Managing Director of State Transport Company, Nana Akomea.

They have argued that, the partnership will promote unity and give the NPP an advantage to win the 2024 general election.

This suggestion has been welcomed by majority of NPP members who fear the upcoming flagbearership election will create disunity in the party.

Nana Ohene Ntow

In a rebuttal, Mr Ntow on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday said an Alan-Bawumia ticket is not the panacea for unity in NPP.

He stated that those championing that agenda are supporters of Dr Bawumia who are seeking their personal interest.

“People are championing it because it suits them; it will be arbitrary and will serve as a dangerous precedent,” Mr Ntow stressed.

The former General Secretary of the NPP indicated that the party should allow the candidate to elect his running mate if indeed they want unity.

He said when people know that the Constitution, rules and regulations of the party have been fairly applied, there would be unity.

“We should be very careful the kind of agenda people want to push. For me I will never go for it,” he added.