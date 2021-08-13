Akwamuman SHS wins 2021 0nga Art Cook Competition

The third edition of Onga Cook Art, a second cycle culinary contest came to a successful end with Akwamuman SHS emerging as champions.

This was after a fierce clash among five contesting finalists in this year’s contest. The competition is an annual event organized by the Ghana Education Service in collaboration with Onga.

With a total score of 92% from both the theory test and cooking competition, the winning school, Akwamuman SHS was presented with a total cash prize of ¢15,000 in addition to products and souvenirs from Onga.

Addressing the gathering at the finale, the Marketing Manager for Promasidor (producers of Onga), Mr Akiem Torsoo, emphasised the need to promote vocational education across the country.

“The importance of vocational education cannot be overemphasised; the career prospect that comes with these subjects are endless. It also provides the avenue to market the culture of the country through tourism.

“These days, there are countries whose economic backbone have been tourism and I believe Ghana can have a piece of this cake. We have a rich culture as a country, we need to take advantage of that,” he added.

He also expressed commitment by the brand to continually support this noble initiative which he believes gives practical experience to empower students with entrepreneurial skills to build their own businesses in the future.

On his part, Deputy Director for Ghana Education Service (GES) in charge of Management and Services Mr Anthony Boateng, expressed his excitement about the event and also encouraged contesting students to study hard and explore career prospects in the culinary industry.

The search for culinary supremacy in this year’s Onga Cook art began with regional competitions across all 16 regions with 10 schools proceeding to the national competition which was organised at the Presbyterian Boys senior high school.

Alberta Ansah, a contestant from Akwamuman SHS says she believes their dessert; chocolate blakmanche which they served in a caramel basket made their meal stand out.

Aburi Girls SHS was in second runner-up position with a total score of 80% followed Mfantseman SHS who came infirst runner-up with a total score of 76%.