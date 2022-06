A ¢12 million road contract assigned to a company owned by close associates of a Minister in the Akufo-Addo government.

After 3 years, the road construction works have not been completed.

Another ¢2.6 million Planting for Food and Jobs contract was allotted to the same company.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) tax audit of the company reveals interesting details.

‘Caught In Conflict’, coming soon on JoyNews.