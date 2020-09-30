President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has advised activists of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to offer the needed support to parliamentary candidates of the Party.

He said the Party supporters should accord the candidates the needed moral, spiritual and material support as they contest for the December General Elections.

“Just as you have reposed your confidence in me, you should do the same to the Party’s contesting parliamentary candidates to ensure a resounding victory in the presidential and parliamentary elections,” he appealed.

President Nana Akufo-Addo gave the advice when he introduced the NPP Ashanti Regional parliamentary candidates to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, during a courtesy call on the king at the Manhyia Palace, Kumasi.

The visit formed part of the President’s three-day working tour of the Region, which is designed for him to inspect ongoing development projects and to solicit votes in the party’s traditional stronghold.

The NPP secured more than 1.6 million votes in the 2016 presidential race in the Region and is seeking to maximize its votes in the impending December 7 elections.

The party hopes to win all 47 constituencies in Ashanti, including the three constituencies of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) – Asawasi, Ejura-Sekyeredumase and Sekyere Afram Plains.

It is campaigning in this year’s elections with the promise to continue with its socio-economic development initiatives for the wellbeing of the citizenry.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said more than 1, 200 development projects related to education, health, agriculture, job and poverty alleviation, were executed under his Administration over the last three years.

He appealed to the electorate to endorse the NPP for another term to continue with the good work it had started.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu advised the President to focus on addressing the needs of Ghanaians.

He lauded the President for the pro-poor policies and programmes introduced by the government to promote the welfare of the citizenry.