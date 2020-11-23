President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will from Tuesday begin a two-day tour of the Greater Accra Region.

The tour will begin with the commissioning of Phase 1 of the Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange at Abossey Okai in the Ablekuma Central Constituency, with the President, from there, proceeding to the Kaneshie Market to interact with traders, drivers and the general public.

President Akufo-Addo will also interact with spare parts dealers in Kokompe in the Okaikoi South constituency, and do a whistle stop at Abeka Market in the Okaikoi Central Constituency.

He will continue to Anyaa market in the Anyaa- Sowutuom Constituency and interact with Chiefs and identifiable groups at Ofankor in the Trobu Constituency.

President Akufo-Addo will engage identifiable groups and the general public at Amasaman, Kotoku and Oduman to end the day’s tour.

Day two, of the President’s tour will begin in Ablekuma West Constituency, where he will attend a memorial service in honour of the Late Theresa Amerley Tagoe at Dansoman Roundabout.

The President will interact with traders, drivers and the general public at Mallam Market in Sakaman and the Odorkor Lorry Station, all in the Ablekuma North Constituency.

He will then proceed to Agbobloshie to hold a durbar with Northern Chiefs, market leaders and identifiable groups at the Forecourt of Fio Enterprise.

President Akufo-Addo will proceed to interact with traders, drivers and market leaders at Dome Market and Residents’ Associations from Old Ashongman, Abladjei, Agbogba and Teiman at Ahmadiya School in the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency.

He will also interact with Chiefs and Identifiable groups and residents at Atomic Park.

The President will end his tour of the region in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency where he will interact with traders, drivers and the general public.