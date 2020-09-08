The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will from Tuesday 8th September 2020, begin a 6-day working visit to the Bono East, Bono and Ahafo Regions.

Beginning at Basa, in the Sene East constituency of the Bono East, the President will call on the Basamanhene, and then proceed to Kajaji to hold a durbar of Chiefs and people. He will commission a warehouse at Kwame Danso in the Sene West constituency, and cut the sod for the construction of the age-old Atebubu-Kwame Danso-Kwadwo Krom road.

Still in the Atebubu Amantin constituency, the President will also inspect work on the Amantin Agro Processing Factory under the 1D1F initiative in Amantin.

Day two will see the President cutting the sod for the construction of Tuobodom town roads in the Techiman North Constituency. He will briefly inspect ongoing work on the new Regional Coordination Council, and cut sod for the construction of a Waste Recycling and Processing Plant in Techiman. At Nkoranza, the President will cut sod for the construction of a District Hospital, and inaugurate the Regional House of Chiefs in Techiman.

On Thursday, September 10, the President will commence his tour of the Bono Region with a meeting at the Regional House of Chiefs. He will depart to Dormaa Ahenkro to cut sod for the construction of an Accident and Emergency Centre at Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital, inspect the construction of the Baanofo-Zezera-Adamsu road at Zezera in the Jaman South Constituency, and end the day with a visit to the WEDDI Africa Tomato Processing Factory and Agro Farms in Berekum.

On day 4, President Akufo-Addo will inspect ongoing work on rehabilitation of the 15km New Dormaa-Yawhima road in the Sunyani East constituency. He will cut the sod for the construction of the Droboso Agubie-Badu road and the Wenchi Water Project at the Wenchi Jubilee Park. He will also conduct an inspection of the ongoing construction of various educational facilities under the Senior High School Intervention Projects (SHSIPs) at Koase SHTS.

The President will move to Odumase to attend a Durbar of Chiefs and people of the area, and inspect ongoing construction of the Odumase-Kwatire Adentia-Badu road at Odumase in the Sunyani West constituency.

The tour of the Ahafo Region will begin on Saturday, September 12, with an inspection of ongoing construction works on the Techire-Adrobea road, a courtesy call on Omanhene of Duayaw Nkwanta, and an inspection of the construction of an Astroturf in Duayaw Nkwanta in the Tano North constituency.

He will continue to Techimantia for a sod cutting of the Bechem-Techimantia-Akomadan road. The President will also commission a Business Resource Centre and inspect the construction of the Regional Education Directorate at Bechem in the Tano South constituency. At Kenyasi, in the Asutifi North constituency, the President will commission a 68-bed ward, a Doctor’s accomodation and a children’s ward at the Kenyasi Government Hospital. He will inaugurate the Regional House of Chiefs at Goaso in the Asunafo North constituency.

The final day of the President’s visit will begin at Hwediem where he will pay a courtesy call on the Omanhene of Hwediem, and do an inspection of projects at Hwediem SHS. He will visit the Palace of the Omanhene of Goaso, commission a Business Resource Centre, and cut sod for the construction of the Regional House of Chiefs complex before departing to Dadiesoaba, in the Asutifi South constituency, to commission a Maternity ward at the Health Centre.

At Mim, in the Asunafo North constituency, President Akufo-Addo will cut sod for a 30-bed Polyclinic, after a brief call on the Omanhene of Mim. He will also cut the sod for a Zoomlion Waste Processing Plant at Akrodie Junction, and commission a newly constructed District Administration Block for the Asunafo South district Assembly at Kukuom.

An inspection of the progress of work on the Noberkaw-Sankore road project in Sankore will climax his tour of the three regions.