President Nana Akufo-Addo is scheduled to meet the New Patriotic Party Members of Parliament (MPs) demanding that Ken Ofori-Atta is sacked as Finance Minister.

The meeting, according to reports, is expected to come off on Tuesday evening.

Presidential Staffer, Charles Nii Teiko Tago, disclosed this in a Facebook post.

This follows a press conference by some Majority parliamentarians on Tuesday morning to demand Mr Ofori-Atta and Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen’s dismissal over the ailing economy.

Spokesperson, Andy Appiah-Kubi, who doubles as NPP MP for Asante Akim North constituency who addressed the briefing said that members of the Majority will not participate in any government business including the budget hearing until their demands were met.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament has filed a motion for Mr Ofori-Atta’s removal.