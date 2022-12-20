The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) will hold its Dinner Night on Wednesday, 21st December, 2022.

The event has been scheduled to take place at the Forecourt of the Ghana International Press Centre at 5:30pm.

GJA, in a release signed by its General Secretary, Kofi Yeboah, noted that President Akufo-Addo is expected to be the guest of honour at the Dinner Night.

“Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, members of the Diplomatic Corps and media partners will also attend the event which will feature the Ghana Police Band,” the release added.

According to the release, the aim of the dinner night is to promote solidarity and camaraderie among members of the inky fraternity after a year of hard work.

“Upon assumption of office in June 2022, the National Executive of the GJA decided to decouple the Annual GJA Media Awards / Dinner Night, with the Media Awards organised separately from the Dinner Night,” it said.

On November 12, 2022, the 26th GJA Media Awards was held at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra.

“The National Executive invites all members of the GJA to put their pens and microphones down on Wednesday night and come dine, wine and be fine at the Press Centre.

“The Dinner Night is open to all members of the GJA throughout the country,” it added.