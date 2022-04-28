President Nana Akufo-Addo will address the nation to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Referendum approving the 1992 Constitution.

The address has been scheduled for 5:00 pm, today April 28,2022.

It will be live on GTV and other major stations nationwide.

A referendum on a new Constitution was held in Ghana on 28 April 1992.

It focused on the reintroduction of multi-party politics and the division of powers between the president and parliament.

It also formed part of the moves by the then Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC), late former President Jerry John Rawlings to transition Ghana from military rule to a democratic rule.