President Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to address Ghanaians on the prevailing economic crisis, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has said.

The address, according to the Minister, will follow series of engagements with relevant stakeholders on Ghana’s economy.

He disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, stating the Economic Management Team chaired by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has commenced a meeting on how to salvage the economy.

On Tuesday, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana will also meet managers of banks and operators of Forex Bureaux to address the depreciation of the cedi.

Dr Ernest Addison’s meeting is also supposed to fix what the banks say is the overpricing of the dollar on the market.

These consultations will end with a Cabinet retreat after which the president will address the nation with steps taken to solve the current economic hardship.

“I know the president will certainly address the nation after the Cabinet meeting where the resolutions from all the stakeholders’ engagement will be presented. When we are clear on the specific date, my Ministry will communicate that to Ghanaians,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo has asked the citizenry to have faith in him to turn the country’s current economic crisis around.

According to him, he has kept faith in God and is optimistic that God will help him change things for the good of Ghanaians.

Meanwhile, former President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans to address the nation on Thursday, October 27, 2022.