President Nana Akufo-Addo has sworn in 15 new Court of Appeal Judges at a ceremony at the Jubilee House.

President Akufo-Addo charged the newly sworn-in Appeal Court Judges to apply the laws without fear or favour.

He also cautioned them against citing cases handled by the lower courts as laws.



The President also pledged government’s continuous support to the judiciary.

He said government has begun constructing 120 Court complexes with accompanying accommodation facilities for judges across the country as part of efforts to bring justice to the doorstep of citizens.

Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe (Mrs.) who spoke on behalf of her colleagues thanked the President for the honour done to them and pledged to undertake their tasks diligently.

The 15 Appeal Court judges are Justice Alex Owusu-Ofori, Justice Emmanuel Ankamah, Justice Jerome Noble-Nkrumah, Justice Gifty Agyei Addo (Mrs.), Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe (Mrs.) and Justice Samuel Obeng-Diawuo.

The rest are Justice Hafisata Amaleboba (Mrs.), Justice Kweku Tawiah Ackaah-Boafo, Justice Jennifer Abena Dadzie, Justice Charles Edward Ekow Baiden, Justice Stephen Oppong, Patrick Kwamina Baiden, Christopher Archer, Professor (Mrs.) Olivia Anku-Tsede and Dr Ernest Owusu-Dapaah.



