President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will on Wednesday (11 October) deliver a keynote address at the headquarters of the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) in Washington D.C.

At the invitation of the president of USIP, Akufo-Addo is scheduled to deliver the speech on Thursday 12 October 2023.

As West Africa and the Sahel face a wave of extra-constitutional movements and growing political instability, the United States and its partners are seeking ways to best support Ghana, seen as one of the United States’ most enduring democratic partners in West Africa, and other longstanding democracies in the region, to promote and sustain democracy as a governance model.

The discussion with President Akufo-Addo will also examine Ghana’s critical role as a regional leader in promoting peace, stability and sustainable development, with the President also set to meet with other US officials whilst in Washington D.C.

He was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway and officials from the Office of the President and Foreign Ministry.

President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Sunday (15 October). Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia will act in his stead.