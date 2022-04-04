President Akufo-Addo will speak on the state of the Ghanaian economy in an interview on the BBC today.

Broadcast journalist with the BBC, Peter Ōkwóchè, will have a one-on-one interaction with the President.

The conversation will be broadcast on BBC’s Focus On Africa, BBC News (World) and BBC World Service. Focus on Africa is broadcast at 1500, 1700 and 1900 GMT Monday to Friday.

Today on #FocusOnAfrica on @BBCWorld and @bbcworldservice, I speak to the President of #Ghana @NAkufoAddo. We talk about the economy, the new e-levy, tourism, and of course his country triumphing over regional rivals #Nigeria to qualify for the @FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022. Join us. pic.twitter.com/9H8UIbmBjS — Ōkwóchè (@okwoche) April 4, 2022

Among the many issues to be discussed are the Electronic Transaction levy (E-levy) Bill which was passed into law, the country’s tourism sector and the Black Stars’ qualification to the 2022 World Cup.