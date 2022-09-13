Former President John Mahama has asserted President Nana Akufo-Addo should have resigned from office by now if it was in any other jurisdiction.

This, according to Mr Mahama, is because his successor has failed woefully in his administration, especially with the fight against galamsey.

The former President backed his statement with President Akufo-Addo’s pledge in 2017 to put his presidency on the line for the galamsey fight.

“If we were in some other jurisdiction, he would have resigned by now. By his word, he put his presidency on the line,” Mr Mahama said in an interview on Accra-based TV3.

However, Mr Mahama indicated the president lacks the political will to fight the menace, alleging that the galamsey concessions belong to New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives.

“If you go to the districts they talk about community mining. Community mining is the NPP party executives and the DCEs who are doing the community mining.

“So, they are the ones doing what they are doing, so how can you expect him to fight galamsey when his own people are the ones who are doing it?” he quizzed.