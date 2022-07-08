President Nana Akufo-Akufo has been urged to address Ghanaians following government’s move to seek help from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to revive Ghana’s ailing economy.

Former New Patriotic (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Mampong Constituency, Francis Addai Nimo, who made this appeal on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show said it is President Akufo-Addo’s right to speak to Ghanaians as he is leading the taskforce in talks with the IMF team.

“Akufo-Addo should have the courage and speak to Ghanaians on the IMF and tell the true nature of the economy as negotiations are underway and so at this moment he should come out and address us because at this stage, he is the person we want to listen to and not his vice president or ministers,” he said.

The former NPP presidential aspirant, however, admitted that there is hardship in the country and the major challenge the country faces is huge debt and so going to IMF was the right way.

“There is hardship in the system. People are feeling the heat. Let us not play with words as a party and government. Whatever we do, we’re also at the IMF. We must depoliticise the issue of IMF because it’s a national issue. People are free to also say this government is incompetent like we called John Mahama,” he said.

The Ministry of Information on Friday, July 1, 2022, announced that President Akufo-Addo had given approval for Ghana to begin engagements with the IMF for a bailout.

ALSO READ: