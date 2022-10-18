The government has debunked and rebuked a publication by Onua TV titled “Nana Addo is actively involved in galamsey – Captain Smart”.

Per the article published on October 17, 2022, Onua TV presenter Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, alleged that President Akufo-Addo is actively involved in illegal mining activities.

Reacting to the article, the government says the publication “impugns the character and integrity of the President and the credibility and commitment of his fight against illegal and irresponsible mining.”

The government further emphasized that the President has never been and is not involved in galamsey.

“The content propagated in the video is false, malicious and without basis. It is nothing but an act of unethical and irresponsible journalism,” it added.

It further noted that “the video is intended to court disaffection for government and undermine efforts to fight illegal mining in the country.

In view of this, the “government has decided to refer the matter to the National Media Commission for review and adjudication.”

Meanwhile, the government has stated that “the aforementioned action is without prejudice to the government’s right to seek further legal action against Mr Smart, Onua TV and Media General.

“Government is concerned about the spread of disinformation and misinformation, clothed under the pretext of journalistic discretion and free expression. This does not bode well for our democracy.

“We will continue to hold Media General in high esteem and urge them not to compromise their standards for validating information, ethical practice, and avoiding conjecture in presentation of facts.”