President Nana Akufo-Addo has dismissed claims that coup d’etats are becoming a norm in West Africa.

“It’s not a norm; I am not sure we can call it a trend. It’s been in three states out of the 15 states of ECOWAS so far. Obviously, we do not want this contagion to spread,” he said.

This comes in the face of successful military takeovers within the sub-region in just a space of a year.

In an interview with France 24 at the EU-African Union Summit in Brussels, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Chairman said the isolated incidents in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso should not be generalised to represent the situation in the sub-region.

According to him, it will be misplaced for anyone to see the recent developments in the Region as a mortal danger.

“I don’t understand the concept of mortal danger when you are dealing with the states and communities and state functions. But, of course, all kinds of revolutions happen, but it is something that is definitely not welcomed,” he said.

Meanwhile, he says new arrangements are being considered to ensure Mali returns to democratic governance.

President Akufo-Addo said this had become necessary as the Mali junta failed to adhere to agreements reached with ECOWAS regarding the transition to democratic rule.

“In these matters, the doors never close to talk and negotiation. Contacts and dialogue are going on. As far as we are concerned, there was an agreement between ECOWAS and the transition authorities at the beginning of August 2020, which required that the transition be brought to an end in February this year, at the end of this month.

“At the last minute, we heard from the new junta in Mali that they no longer were in a position to honour that pledge, that they were proposing a four or five years in office.

“We are determined to work towards a more acceptable solution. My feeling from talking to my peers is that a 12-month period would be an acceptable framework.

“You are hearing it from my mouth; it doesn’t mean it is ECOWAS policy. So we need to engage and find out how that can work out,” he said in the same interview with France 24.