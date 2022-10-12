President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday opened the renovated building of the Ghana Embassy in Villa Said, Paris, France.

President Akufo-Addo, at a brief ceremony to mark the Embassy’s reopening, said the building is a great symbol of Ghanaian diplomacy in France and Europe.

He also congratulated the Ambassador, H.E. Anna Bossman, and the staff at the Embassy for their persistence in making the reconstruction and renovation possible.

The President further prayed for God’s blessings on the important work they are doing for the country.

In attendance with Akufo-Addo was the First Lady; Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.