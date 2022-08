President Akufo-Addo, has appointed the Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection,

Hon. Lariba Zuweira Abudu, the Member of Parliament for Walewale, as Minister designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection.

A statement issued by the Jubilee House and Signed by Director of Communication, Mr. Eugene Arhin said this is “in accordance with article 78 of the Constitution. Her appointment is subject to the approval of Parliament.”