President Akufo-Addo has paid a visit to the camp of Black Stars ahead of their World Cup group opener against Portugal at the ongoing tournament.

The President on Wednesday left Ghana for Qatar to meet, motivate the playing body before today’s clash.

The Black Stars are in group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

“I’m here to convey to you the unanimous enthusiastic support of Ghanaians to the Black Stars,” he said.

“We are aware of the rich history of Black Stars in football both domestic, continental and global and we’re very proud for this is an opportunity.

“For the new members, I’m very proud that they like to wear the proud colours to continue the excellence assocaited with the Black stars.”

Fans will be hoping the Black Stars leave a positive mark after failing to impress in their last appearance in Brazil, 2014.