President Nana Akufo-Addo will lead the maiden Ghana CEO Vision Project that seeks to pitch Ghana to the world as the keynote speaker.

The event, which would take place on Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Kempiski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra seeks to recognise and reward leadership excellence across all industry and business sectors in Ghana.

It will also celebrate the achievement, innovation and leadership brilliance within the business environment.

The Project is also aimed at providing the biggest and covets pitching platforms for CEOs who have used the power of ideas to change attitudes, lives and ultimately, the country.

Explaining details of the CEO Vision, Project Lead at the Ghana CEO Vision, Latif Abubakar said the Ghana CEO Vision seeks to provide a thriving platform for CEOs to stay connected, stay relevant, stay ahead of the game and be celebrated while creating opportunities and celebrating visionaries.

“The Ghana CEO Vision will pitch Ghana and its various business sectors to the world, document and share innovative successes chalked up by CEOs and celebrate those who have transformed lives and country,” he said.

Mr Abubakar said the President has been chosen as the keynote speaker to lead the project because of his role as the CEO of the country.

“The President doubles as the CEO of our country, and it just sits right that you have no other person lead this kind of project than the CEO of CEOs,” he said.

Themed ‘Leadership worth celebrating,’ the Ghana CEO Vision has been divided into three platforms: a documentary film production, awards and dinner, and the Ghana CEO Magazine.

Documentary Film

Mr Abubakar said the CEO vision project would have a 15-minute episodic documentary film of the CEOs.

These CEOs will be top CEOs from each industry in the country who would unravel their innovations, vision and experience that made them deserving of an award from the Ghana CEO Awards.

Awards

The awards ceremony would provide a platform to celebrate CEOs who have transformed lives and played significant role in the growth and development of their business sector.

Benchmark of excellence

Describing the awards as a benchmark of excellence, he said the benchmarks for individual leadership performance would be based on some key performance indicators (KPIs) that define the standards of excellence.

“Key among the standards would be innovation, sustainability, corporate social responsibility, job creation and profits,” he said.

The Ghana CEO Magazine

As part of measures to connect investors across the globe to Ghana, the CEO magazine would document investment opportunities in the country and CEOs’ pitches of their respective industries and companies.



The magazine would be strategically placed at all Ghana diplomatic missions abroad and all diplomatic missions in Ghana, trade missions across the globe and also made available to relevant stakeholders.

The Ghana CEO Vision Project is in partnership with the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), the Information Ministry, and Foreign Ministry with support from the Graphic Communications Group Limited and The Multimedia Group.

Nominations for the Ghana CEO Vision are open till Wednesday, March 30, 2022. You can visit www.ghanaceo.com/entry to participate.