Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has accused President Nana Akufo-Addo of scheming to capture the National Security apparatus towards the agenda of getting the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to win the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Mr Amidu alleged that President Akufo-Addo’s constant refrain of handing over power to the NPP-led government after the 2024 election points to this.

The former Special Prosecutor made this assertion in an opinion piece issued on Thursday.

This comes after President Akufo-Addo appointed the Deputy National Security Coordinator, Edward Asomani, to act as National Security Coordinator.

According to Mr Amidu, the President’s desire to appoint friends and family members to key strategic positions demonstrates that he is abusing the law to advance his political agenda.

“He is determined to ensure that by the middle of his second term in office, all the instruments of law enforcement, state security and intelligence power of the Republic of Ghana should be led by persons with proven political dedication and loyalty to his person, and his family and friends,” part of the article read.

