Akufo-Addo inspects work at Kotoka International Airport ahead of September 1 reopening

President Akufo-Addo has inspected work at the Kotoka International Airport as the facility gears up for reopening on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

This comes on the back of an earlier indication by the President in his address to the nation, August 16, that the country would open up its air borders subject to the readiness of the authorities to institute measures to curb the spread of the virus.

The airport was closed to international passenger traffic about five months ago as part of restrictions to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

As part of the effort, the facility in collaboration with government and the Ghana Airport Company Limited have worked around the clock to ensure that the measures materialise.

Simulation exercises have also been executed and drills conducted to see to the full implementation of the safety protocols and prevent the importation of the novel coronavirus via any inbound flight ahead of the President’s 16 address on the Covid-19 protocols.

Simulation exercise ongoing at Kotoka International Airport

The government in a televised address on August 30 finally announced the re-opened the airport to international passenger traffic, after three months of closure.

Speaking during his visit to the airport, President Akufo-Addo described the reopening as a big step that needs a rigorous procedure to execute.

“We have to make sure the procedures are tight and that they work so that people are not too inconvenienced,” he said.

He was in the company of the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye and Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Addah.