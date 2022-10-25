President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday afternoon held a closed-door meeting with the Executive members of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI).

The meeting at the Jubilee House was to brief them about government’s negotiation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other matters.

The President indicated that the meeting is a familiarisation one, and also to listen to what the AGI had to say or tell government.

President Akufo-Addo assured the government hopes to soon conclude negotiations with the IMF and that, it is an important negotiation for the way forward for the economy.

AGI President, Hamphery Darkeh, stated that the Association recognises the restless efforts government is making and the desire to transform the economy to the best of its ability.

He added that AGI will support government to resolve the difficulty faced by the economy.

Government officials present at the meeting included Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen, Transport Minister Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, and Governor of Bank of Ghana, Dr Addison among others.

The President is also expected to hold similar meetings with the Council of State, Association of Banks and Transport Operators.