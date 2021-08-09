President Nana Akufo-Addo, on Sunday, August 8, at the commencement of his two-day working visit to the Bono East Region, commissioned a fully furnished dual Court Complex building at Kintampo.

The contract for the construction of the Court Complex was awarded on April 19, 2019, at a cost of GH¢865,527.01, and was completed in November 2020.

The dual court complex will house the Municipal Court and an additional Court to be determined by the Chief Justice.

The construction of this complex forms part of deliberate measures being put in place by the government to ensure easy access to law courts, thereby advancing the rule of law in the country.

Inside the Kintampo Municipal dual Court Complex

In his state of the nation address on March 9, 2021, President Akufo-Addo revealed that the government, through the Ministry of Local Government and the District Assembly Common Fund, had commenced the construction of 90 courts with accompanying accommodation for judges across the country, to help address the problem of inadequate court infrastructure.

These structures, he intimated, are at advanced stages of completion.

Additionally, the President, in April 2021, cut the sod for the construction of a permanent, modern Court of Appeal complex in Kumasi, which will help improve the justice delivery system for the northern part of the country.

Again, with the collaboration of the Ministry of Local Government and the District Assembly Common Fund, 20 town houses and a guesthouse are being built to be used as permanent residences for Court of Appeal Judges based in Kumasi, who will be mandated to handle cases in the northern part of the country.

Once completed, it will mean that appeals from Upper West, Upper East, Savannah, North East, Northern, Bono, Bono East, Ahafo, Western North and Ashanti Regions will be conveniently heard within a shorter time frame.

Whilst at Prang in the Pru West Constituency, President Akufo-Addo also commissioned a newly constructed Administration Block for the Regional Feeder Roads Department.

The Feeder Roads Office Complex at Prang

Constructed at a cost of GH¢3,831,826.86, the completion of the administration block is in fulfilment of a pledge made by the President to decentralise the location of state institutions in the newly created regions, instead of the capital.