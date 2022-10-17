Akufo-Addo commissions 20-unit residential facility for justices of Appeals Court

President Nana Akufo-Addo has commissioned a 20-unit residential facility for justices of the Appeals Court in Kumasi.

The project, which comprises four bedrooms each, a swimming pool and recreational facilities, has been completed on schedule.

The facility would accommodate justices who usually commute from Accra to Kumasi to sit on cases

It is expected to ease the accommodation pressure of the justices and fast track adjudication of cases at the Appeals Court in Kumasi.

This means justices of the court, who commute from Accra to Kumasi, can be accommodated in Kumasi to help reduce the cost and time to promote justice delivery.

Ahead of the commissioning, Project Manager of FeDems Limited, consultants for the project, Benjamin Fosuhene Asante, told JoyNews the facilities are tailor-made for the justices.