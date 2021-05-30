Akufo-Addo charges ECOWAS leaders to be resolute in bringing peace to Mali

President Nana Akufo-Addo has charged leaders from across the ECOWAS sub-region, who are meeting in Accra, to be unyielding in ensuring that the government and people of Mali return to a peaceful, stable democratic rule.

He said this at the Extraordinary ECOWAS Summit on the Mali Crisis held at the Kempinski Gold Coast City Hotel, Accra, on May 30. The objective of the meeting is to address the political crisis in Mali where the military has ousted the civilian government twice this year.

Delivering the opening remarks, President Akufo-Addo said it was important that the leaders, “critically examine the dynamics of the current situation and make informed decisions,” in order to find a holistic and amicable solution to the impasse in Mali.

President Akufo-Addo, who is also the Chairman of the ECOWAS, reiterated the sub-regional body’s continued commitment to peaceful transition in Mali, “with the basic goal of restoring democratic governance and working for the stability of Mali and of our region.”

The usurper, Col. Assimi Goïta, seized power for a second time four days ago, after a government reshuffle saw two senior army officers replaced within the interim government.

According to foreign news sources, Col. Goïta was not consulted on the reshuffle, thus leading to his ousting of the interim President and Prime Minister of Mali.

President Bah Ndaw and PM Moctar Ouane, who were arrested right after their ousting, have since officially resigned from the positions and been released from their confinement at a military barracks on the outskirts of the capital, Bamako.

In attendance at the ECOWAS Summit was Col Goïta, former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, President of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou and Vice President, ECOWAS Commission, Finda Koroma, among several other leaders of ECOWAS countries.

Liberia President, George Weah