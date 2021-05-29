President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has launched 30 days countdown to 2021 Population and Housing Census with a call on all to get counted when the time comes.

He said the data from the census will save lives and livelihoods and for that matter, there is the need for everyone in the country to be ready to welcome enumeration officers into their homes during the exercise.

Population and Housing Census, which should have been done last year March but was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic, begins on the night of June 27 and ends on 11th July, 2021.

On the Census night people in transit, in hotels, and other night life areas will be captured, while counting of people in households begins from 28th June.

Counting of houses and structures, however, commences from 13th June, 2021.

President Akufo-Addo called on the public not to associate the exercise with politics or boundary controversies but avail themselves, provide complete and accurate information to the enumerators assuring that the information provided will be strictly confidential.

President Akufo-Addo allayed fears that the census will divide or polarised the nation on the grounds of boundaries, religion and politics.

“Fellow Ghanaians, the census does not seek to polarize the citizenry around matters that are important to us individually and collectively. As President of the Republic, I am aware of the several concerns and sensitivities that some people may have regarding boundary disputes, religious and political polarizations, however, the census will be independent and professional process whose outcome may not influenced by any these. Indeed the census process may help to resolve some, or all of these issues,” he said, adding that “so please bear with the census officials as they go about their business and provide complete and accurate information to them, because they will count you as and where you are; remember the information you provide to them is strictly confidential.”

He also cautioned the media to be advocates for this important national exercise and not create any controversy around it.

“I would also like to make a special appeal to the media, including social media users, this is not the time to create controversies and confusion around the important national development exercise. Census data will save lives and livelihoods. With that in mind, I want to encourage you to do the right thing and support publicity, education and advocacy activities by conveying only reliable information,” he stressed.