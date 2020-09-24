President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will from Thursday, September 24 begin an 8-day working visit to the Western North, Ashanti and Eastern regions.

On this tour, the President is expected to commission projects, break ground for new projects, and call on the revered palaces of traditional authorities.

At Sefwi Wiawso, President Akufo-Addo will meet and inaugurate the Regional House of Chiefs, and cut sod for the construction of their Office complex. He will commission the 4th distribution centre of Fly Zipline, and proceed to launch the Cocoa Rehabilitation programme. At Akontombra, he will inspect a rice factory, and cut sod for construction of the Akontombra-Dadieso road and Cocoa Station.

Day 2 of the tour of Western North will begin in Enchi, with the sod cutting for the commencement of construction of the Enchi-Elubo road in the Aowin Constituency, and an inspection of the Feeder Roads office complex in Enchi.

President Akufo-Addo will proceed to the Suaman constituency to inspect work on the Dadieso town roads. At Bodi, President Akufo-Addo will inspect the progress of work on the Bodi-Ahebianso road and the Regional Health Directorate building. He will depart Bodi to inspect work on the Benchema-Nkwanta to Osei Kwadwo road, and cut sod for the construction of a Waste Recycling and Compost Plant at Benchema Nkwanta in the Juaboso constituency.

On Day 3, the President will cut the sod for the Sefwi Wiawso Market Expansion Project to begin. He will inspect the Model School Project at Awaso in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai constituency, and commission a Science Laboratory at Queens Girls SHS. An inspection of the Bibiani Town Roads Project will end the tour of the region.

From Monday, 28th September, the President will begin his 3-day tour of the Ashanti Region with a visit to UNIJAY Factory under the 1D1F policy at Asokwa. He will proceed to inspect the ongoing expansion project at Kumasi Airport followed by a call on the Asntehene Otumfour Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia palace.

He will move to inspect the construction of the Military Hospital at Afari in the Atwima Nwabiagya constituency, and conduct a brief inspection of the Tanoso-Abuakwa road. He will commission a Waste Recycling and Compost Plant at Bosomtwe. The Commissioning of the Kasapreko Water, Juice and Soft Drinks Factory under 1D1F at Kwadaso will end the activities of the first day in the Ashanti Region.

Day 2 in the Ashanti Region will start with the commissioning of a number of projects at Apraman MA Basic School in the Nyiaeso Constituency. The President will commission a 12-Unit classroom block at Juaso SHTS, inspect work on the construction of the Town Roads there; inspect work on a Pork Processing Factory under 1D1F, and a Fertilizer Processing Factory also under 1D1F at Asankare in the Asante Akim South Constituency. He will also inspect the Krofa-Brentuokrom-Adomfe road.

At Konongo, President Akufo-Addo will inspect work on the Town Roads project, commission a 12-Unit Classroom Block and perform an inspection of a boys dormitory project at Konongo Odumase SHS. He will visit the Rider Factory under the 1D1F industrialization policy and inaugurate the Ghana Tree Crop Development Board at Nhyiaeso to end the day’s work.

Day 3 in the Ashanti region begins with the sod cutting for the commencement of the 1st Phase of the Kumasi-Obuasi new Standard Guage Railway Line at Asokwa. The President will inspect the construction of Maabang Town Roads, commission the Tepa District Hospital ,and cut sod for the construction of Phase 2 and 3 of the Tepa Town Roads Project in the Ahafo-Ano North constituency; where he will also commission a warehouse under the 1D1W at Odikrokwanta.

The President will, at Mankranso, commission a 6-Unit Classroom block, inspect the construction of a boy’s dormitory block at Mankranso SHS and inspect the construction of Mankranso’s town roads

President Akufo-Addo will begin his tour of the Eastern Region on Thursday, 1st October, 2020 with an inspection of the ongoing construction of the Nkawkaw –New Abirem road.

He will cut sod for the construction of the Anyinam District Hospital in Atiwa East, inspect the construction of a Science SHS at Abomoso, cut sod for work on the Kwabeng District Hospital to begin, inspect work on the Osiem-Begoro road and meet with the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs in Koforidua. He will commission various GETFUND projects there, and cut sod for a Waste Recycling and Compost Plant.

The final day of the tour will find the President in Kyebi with a courtesy call on the Okyenhene and Okyeman Council. He will inspect work on the Asamankese-Akoroso road and the Ahyiaemu-Oda stretch, the Akwatia Town roads and the construction of the Akyem-Oda-Amanfopong road in Akyem Swedru.

A sod cutting for work on the Achiase District Hospital to begin will end the President’s working visit to the Western North, Ashanti, and Eastern Regions.