President Akufo-Addo, will from today, August 8, begin a two-day tour of the Northern Region.

He is expected to inspect and commission a number of projects.

President Akufo-Addo will also interact with chiefs and elders of the region.

On Sunday, President Akufo-Addo also commissioned the newly constructed administration block of the North East Regional Coordinating Council, in Nalerigu, as part of the working visit of the North East Region.

The administration block of the North East Regional Co-ordinating Council is amongst six new administration structures being constructed for the six newly created Regions, and the second to be completed for use, after the commissioning in September 2021 of the administration block for the North East Regional Coordinating Council.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Akufo-Addo stated that the creation of the new regions “will bring government closer to the people, and also accelerate the process of social and economic progress in the various regions.”

He noted, however, that “we can’t build the regions without creating the institutions that will make regional development a success, and that is what we have begun to do with this building.”