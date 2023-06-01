Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has commended government for the massive infrastructure projects in the health sector.

Daniel Parker Odarlai France in a statement said no government can be compared to the record of government in the sector.

He is, however, worried why the media has given very little attention to such feat chalked by the government.

Below is the full statement:

The recent feat chalked in the health sector under the Akufo Addo-Bawumia led government is one that has suspiciously attracted very little media attention. This phenomenon begs the maxim “a King is sometimes unappreciated in his own kingdom”.

The government’s swift decision to fully take the cost of the surgery to separate the conjoined twins at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge) deserves great commendation because it borders on Ghana setting new medical standards and most important, saving the lives of future leaders(the twins).

The historic medical surgery cost the government a whopping fifteen Million Ghana cedis (Ghc15M). In fact, such a commitment can only be made by a selfless and empathetic leader.

The government’s decision to safe the live of the Siamese twins demonstrated visionary leadership. This is because the equipment purchased went a long way to ensure the first successful Awake Brain Surgery in West Africa.

The successful brain surgery which was performed on Sergeant Sylvester Boakye of the Ghana Police Service would have been impossible without the intervention of President Akufo Addo.

I appreciate the fact that the world is currently faced with an economic crisis which has greatly affected Ghana, but we must give praise where it is due.

The Akufo Addo-Bawumia led administration, after restoring Nursing Trainee allowance and procuring state-of-the-art Ambulances for each Constituency in the country, has succeeded in putting Ghana on the global map when it comes to healthcare delivery.

Unlike the scary alternative that is the NDC, this government will soon put the nation back on the path of progress.

Let us continue to support the NPP government and stay patriotic as Ghana develops in freedom.

God bless our homeland Ghana and make her great and strong.

SIGNED

Daniel Parker Odarlai France

(Gt. Accra Regional Secretary, NPP)