President Akufo-Addo on Monday, 15 January 2024, left Ghana to attend the 2024 edition of the World Economic Forum Annual Meetings being held from Tuesday (16 January) to Friday (19 January).

The trip was at the invitation of the founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, Prof. Klaus Schwab.

The Davos Meeting has become an iconic global forum, which brings together world leaders in politics, business, finance, and academia to deliberate on matters affecting the global community.

The president will leave Davos, Switzerland, for Kampala, Uganda, to participate in the 2024 Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement, which is being held on the theme “”Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence”.

The Non-Aligned Movement has its origins in what has been referred to as the first large-scale Asian–African or Afro–Asian Conference, held on 18– 24 April 1955.

It is popularly known as the Bandung Conference (taking on the name of the city where it was held – Bandung, Indonesia). The conference was attended by delegations from 29 governments, mostly from Asia – because most present-day African states were still under colonial control.

Upon leaving Uganda, President Akufo-Addo will then attend the swearing-in ceremony of the president-elect of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Boakai in Monrovia, Liberia.

The president was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway; Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta; and officials from the Foreign Ministry and the Presidency.

The president will return to Ghana on Monday, 22 January 2024, and in his absence, the Vice-President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, per Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.