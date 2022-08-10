President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Kofi Agyepong as the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA).

Mr Agyepong replaces Justin Frimpong Kodua who has been elected General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party.

His appointment was announced in a statement signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo.

The statement noted his appointment takes effect from Wednesday, August 10, 2022, pending advice from the YEA governing board in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

Mr Agyepong, prior to his appointment, was a Deputy Director of Communications at the Presidency.

Attached below is the statement: