President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Dennis Miracles Aboagye as the Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee (IMCC) on Decentralisation.

The appointment is an additional Responsibility to his current role as the Presidential Staffer responsible for Local Governance and Decentralisation.

As Executive Secretary, he will be responsible for the effective implementation of the decisions of the IMCC on Decentralisation, which is chaired by the President. He is responsible for exercising the day-to-day administrative and management responsibilities of the IMCC Secretariat.

It will be recalled that in February this year, the President appointed Mr Aboagye as the Director of Local Government Decentralisation and Rural Development.

He has so far discharged his responsibilities creditably and is mentioned as providing very critical support to the Local Government minister and the sector.

It is expected that under his leadership major reforms will be seen in Ghana’s Decentralisation drive.

He is expected to lead the drive to further deepen decentralisation in the country through the Coordination of 11 Sector Ministries and under the chairmanship of the President.

He is a Chartered Marketer with a postgraduate diploma from the Chartered Institute of Marketing UK and an MBA in Marketing from the Central University Graduate School of Business.

He has 10 years of experience within the sales and marketing industry with exposure in fast-moving consumer goods and financial services.

He has professional experience in a variety of roles within the pensions industry, having worked with Enterprise Trustees Ltd and as a member of the Enterprise Group, starting as a client relations executive, earning promotion to client relationship manager and finally serving as a unit head in charge of client relations.

Before he joined Enterprise, he was the Eastern Regional Director of Youth Enterprises and Skills Development Centre, a World Bank-funded project promoting job creation. He has particular interests in business development, sales management and brand positioning.

He also has an unblemished track record from his days in student politics at the University of Ghana, Legon, where he held various leadership positions, ranging from head of Akuafo JCR and a member UG SRC Elections Committee.

He set up the first ever Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party in the Akropong Constituency in the Eastern Region.

He has risen through the ranks of the NPP, going from polling station youth organiser to polling station chairman, through to constituency deputy youth organiser, youth organiser and then constituency Campaign Coordinator in the 2016 elections in the Akuapem North Constituency.

He was also a Political Assistant to the former Member of Parliament of Akuapem North Constituency, Hon. W.O. Boafo, a leading member of the Government/NPP Communications Team, and a former MCE for Akuapem North Municipal Assembly.

Admirers give him credit for contributing in many ways to raising the image and brand of the party.

He was born and bred at Larteh Akuapem in the Eastern Region of Ghana. He began his basic schooling at the Larteh Presby Primary and completed it at Swedru International School (SWIS), where he sat for his Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE). He studied for his SSSCE at Okuapeman School at Akropong.

He proceeded to the University of Ghana Legon, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science.

He is a devout Christian and is married with three beautiful children.