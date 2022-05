Controversial actress and socialite, Akyuapem Poloo has warmed the heart of her fans with a video of her son helping her cook.

Mudassir was helping his mother to pound fufu amid singing and dancing. At just 8-years-old, Mudassir was pounding like a pro.

An elated Akuapem Poloo who posted the video on her Instagram page, said she is proud of her son.

Netizens have applauded the single mother for raising her son well.

