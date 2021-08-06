Controversial actress, Akuapem Poloo, is shaken by a prophecy of doom which was revealed to popular Eagle Prophet, Reindolph Oduro Gyebi.

Fans drew Poloo’s attention to an interview where the Eagle Prophet revealed that gang rape and murder await her.

In the said video, the prophet revealed that his spiritual eyes were opened to see the moment a gang, numbering over 12 will ambush and rape Poloo.

He also added the she will not survive the ordeal, as they will leave her in a pool of blood, unconscious.

Eagle Prophet, who insisted his prophecy is not to chase clout, reiterated that demonic things are bound to happen if deliberate actions are not taken to avert them.

Reacting to the prophecy, Akuapem Poloo thanked the prophet for being a vessel God used to send a warning to her, adding just as it has been revealed, she is positive the doom will be averted.

In her words: “The God I serve who always saves me from the evil ones will save me. It is written that God reveals to redeem and I believe that God has already redeemed me. He will never let me face embarrassment.”

That said, Akuapem Poloo, born Rosemond Brown, pleaded with her fans to remember her in prayers as always.

Watch video below: