North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has named a block within the Akosombo housing project after the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

The decision comes as a token of gratitude for the Chief Imam’s generous donation of GH¢70,000.00 towards the Safe Alternative Housing Initiative for victims of the VRA spillage in the North Tongu constituency.

During a donation event where His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu contributed to the housing initiative, Hon. Ablakwa pledged to name a block after the esteemed Islamic leader as a symbol of appreciation for his unwavering support and inspiration.

True to his word, the block was officially unveiled with the Chief Imam present to witness the occasion.

In his remarks, Hon. Ablakwa expressed profound gratitude to His Eminence for his benevolence and acknowledged the significant impact of his contribution towards assisting the VRA spillage victims.

“We are eternally thankful to His Eminence for all the blessings he brings to our nation and the world, as duly recognized by the United Nations. The naming of this block is a small token of our appreciation for his selfless generosity and unwavering commitment to serving humanity.”