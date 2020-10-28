Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss, Kurt Okraku, has backed CK Akonnor to come good after mixed reactions in his first two games.

Akonnor, who was named as the Black AStars head trainer, was in the dugout for the first time this month for the friendly games against Mali and Qatar.

Ghana succumbed to a 3-0 defeat to the Eagles of Mali but the Black Stars returned with a 5:1 win over Asian champions and 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar in a second friendly tie.

But the GFA boss beleives the former Asante Kotoko and Dreams FC gaffer has what it takes to make the Black Stars great again and win trophies.

“We are here to fix the fundamentals and to get it right. When we get it right we will be very competitive,” Mr Okraku told Nhyira FM.

“Once that happens soon the big trophies will start to land via the Kotoka International Airport once again.

“We are very positive and given the support that the entire country has offered us we will be able to bring that target of envy [Afcon title] one more time.

“The Black Stars are on the hearts of everybody and you see clearly from his first two call-ups that he is a deep thinker.

“He is bringing in quality and it’s just a matter of time this team will start to gel and we will be competitive and interesting again.

“It’s been a long time the Black Stars played interesting and entertaining football.”

The two friendlies staged in Turkey form part of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] qualifiers.

Ghana will play Sudan in a doubleheader next month.

Ghana has been searching for an elusive fifth title since ruling the continent in Libya in 1982.