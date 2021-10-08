The maiden edition of Nhyira FM’s Akan Akansie has reached its semi-final stage after an entertaining and educative contest in preliminary and quarterfinal stages.

The competition, which started with 14 Junior High Schools in the Ashanti Region, has finally been sieved down to its next to last stage.

After weeks of brilliant showcasing of the Akan language, KNUST, Bogyawe Adventist, Salem Montessori and Sacred Heart R/C JHS have made it to the penultimate.

On Wednesday, the last quarterfinal contest saw Sacred Heart R/C scoring 53 points against 41 to deny Martyrs of Uganda a spot in the Semis.

Bogyawe Adventist also beat Bridge Montessori 54 to 36 points to enter into the box of the semis.

KNUST JHS brought Bodomase D/A on their knees after lashing them 62–34 in the quarter final stage.

Afuas Lovely could not stand the heat of Salem Montessori and was left crawling at 48 points against 52, giving Afuas the green card to the next stage of the competition.

The top performers will battle it out in what is expected to be a fierce and more educational Semi-finals.

The first contest will be staged between KNUST and Bogyawe Adventist JHS on Monday October 11 at 3:00 pm.

Salem Montessori will lock horns with Sacred Heart R/C on Wednesday, October 13 at 3:00 pm to secure a spot in the grand finale.

The grand finale will take place on Saturday, October 23 at 1:00 PM on Nhyira FM.