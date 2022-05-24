Ahantaman residents in the Western Region have made a passionate appeal to President Akufo-Addo to aid in giving their slain king, Otumfo Badu Bonsu II, a befitting burial.

The Ghanaian chief was beheaded by the Dutch colonialists in a revenge attack in the 1730s and the head has been in the Netherlands for the past 171 years.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Aburokyire Nkommo, a relative of the late king, Nana Efua Mansa said the delay makes them feel like a forgotten and suppressed town.

Nana Mansa who is a queen-mother based in Holland said she was part of a delegation that represented the traditional council at a ceremony to transfer the head to the Ghana government at The Hague, Netherlands, on July 23, 2009.

However, she explained that, they were specifically instructed to identify the head and report back to the council before any transfer could be done.

In view of this, she wants the government to intervene to bring the head of their King who was a “hero of his time”, so they could give it a dignified burial.

